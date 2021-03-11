'MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites' is here

Bringing together 12 previous season favourites and 12 top home chefs, MasterChef Australia’s latest season will see the 24 contestants compete for the ultimate cooking title in MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites. This season brings back the first title winner of the show, Julie Goodwin, along with favourites like Sashi Cheliah, Billie McKay and others. Sarah Todd, with her passion for India, will recreate regional dishes from across the country.

In fact, in the very first episode, Sarah Todd recreated the fabled Rajasthani recipe, Lal Maas, introducing a new flavour and spice. As the new episodes will release on Disney+ Hotstar, judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, will set all-new challenges for the aspiring culinary stars in the MasterChef kitchen.