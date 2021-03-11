'MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites' is here

Bringing together 12 previous season favourites and 12 top home chefs, MasterChef Australia’s latest season will see the 24 contestants compete for the ultimate cooking title in MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites. This season brings back the first title winner of the show, Julie Goodwin, along with favourites like Sashi Cheliah, Billie McKay and others. Sarah Todd, with her passion for India, will recreate regional dishes from across the country.
In fact, in the very first episode, Sarah Todd recreated the fabled Rajasthani recipe, Lal Maas, introducing a new flavour and spice. As the new episodes will release on Disney+ Hotstar, judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, will set all-new challenges for the aspiring culinary stars in the MasterChef kitchen.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered