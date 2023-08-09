Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse streams on Zee5

ZEE5 premieres the global hit film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel Entertainment, the film’s characters are voiced by actors Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Brian Tyree Henry, among others.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse is part of the TVOD slate and is available on the platform from August 8.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga (2018, Best Animated Feature Film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves.