Ram Madhvani to create a project on Sikandar Kher's character from Aarya

Director Ram Madhvani has expressed his desire to make a series or film centered on Sikandar Kher’s character Daulat from the International Emmy-nominated Disney+ Hotstar crime thriller series Aarya.

Ram and Sikandar are presently working on the third installment of Aarya. During a recent live session, Ram recalled how he was impressed with Sikandar’s performance as Daulat, especially the emotion and intensity in his eyes. He then said he would like to make a spin-off title focused on Daulat.

Building on this thought, Ram said, “So, there are two things. I want to make a film or series on Daulat alone. And secondly, at some point, Sikandar, we have to do a comedy on a character, who is like a Samurai.”

Delighted with the idea, Sikandar responded, “That will be mad. The thought is amazing! It’s so spoofy and crazy. That’s the greatest thing I have heard. You will make a great comedy director since you laugh genuinely at things.”