'Splitsvilla was toxic…' says Rishabh Jaiswal

From Varanasi to Mumbai, how will you sum up your journey?

It was exciting and lonely as well because I had to leave my family and friends to realise my dreams. I’m still figuring out myself and exploring things that I’m good at.

Did you face any struggle?

Who doesn’t? You get homesick, you get ill and nobody is there for you, you have to manage your work as well your household chores and when you’re done working you come back home and there’s no one to give you a hug. Apart from this, the career journey is quite difficult because I’m an outsider and I have to make a mark without any support.

How did you get your first break?

I got into Splitsvilla. That was my first break. Previously, I did audition for it and Roadies as well but there were other people who I guess were more deserving than I was at that point of time.

Just out of Splitsvilla, how was your experience on the show?

I would try to sum it up in just two words - toxic but new. As a person, I’m not someone who likes to initiate a fight or argue with people around me. If I don’t agree to something I would still respect their opinion.

Tell us about your cameo in Anupamaa.

I would say dreams really do come true if you’re true to yourself and if you keep working hard. It was my first acting project so it’s normal to feel nervous.

What do you feel are the positive and negative things of being a part of entertainment industry?

I feel Mumbai is a city that does not let you starve and always makes sure that you’re working only if you’re ready to give it all. It’s one positive thing. Negative, I’d say, connections are really important here. When I moved here, I thought talent would speak for me but soon I realised networking would take you places.

You were recently awarded with Fashion Influencer award. What fashion means to you?

For me, it’s an expression. I feel if you’re feeling comfortable and confident just wear it and slay it.

What do you have to say to aspiring actors?

Don’t give up. It’s going to take time, it’s going to be hard, depressing, you’ll be lonely, you’ll be crying, people will keep on telling you that you are not good enough but you can’t stop. Never lose hope and make sure you win in the end.

Your Instagram profile says ‘artist’. What’s the one thing that you love about your art?

Hunger. As artists, we always want validation and appreciation. There’s always more to do. This is what I believe and thrive for.

How do you plan to celebrate Christmas and New Year eve now that the pandemic is over?

I’m not a party person but I plan to celebrate it with my friends and family.