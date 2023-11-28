Spoiling for a fight

Following the massive success of Kantara, the makers of the highly anticipated film Kantara Chapter 1 on Monday unveiled the first look poster and teaser starring Rishab Shetty.
Taking to Instagram, the film’s production house Hombale Films, treated fans to a glimpse of Rishab Shetty’s look.
They captioned the post, “Step into the land of the divine Presenting #KantaraChapter1 First Look & #Kantara1Teaser in 7 languages.”
The teaser video gave a glimpse of the captivating look of actor-director Rishab Shetty and his world in the film.
The clip concluded with seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which Kantara Chapter 1 will be released.
In the posters, Rishab is looking away from the camera, holding a trishul and axe in his hands. It has now been revealed that Kantara 2 is officially titled Kantara Chapter 1.
