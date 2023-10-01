SpongeBob SquarePants renewed for Season 15

ANI

The megahit animated series SpongeBob SquarePants has been renewed for Season 15 at Nickelodeon. Fans will get to see 26 episodes in the brand new season. Since it was originally launched in 1999, a total of 345 total episodes of the show have been aired.

The particular update comes ahead of the premiere of Season 14, which is slated for launch in November. The voice cast of the show consists of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr Lawrence (Plankton).