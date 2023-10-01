SpongeBob SquarePants renewed for Season 15

The megahit animated series SpongeBob SquarePants has been renewed for Season 15 at Nickelodeon. Fans will get to see 26 episodes in the brand new season. Since it was originally launched in 1999, a total of 345 total episodes of the show have been aired.
The particular update comes ahead of the premiere of Season 14, which is slated for launch in November. The voice cast of the show consists of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr Lawrence (Plankton).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case