Mockumentary series Wellington Paranormal set to air on Comedy Central

Wellington Paranormal is a mockumentary series that showcases the story of three New Zealand police officers, Minogue, O’Leary, and Sergeant Maaka, hunting supernatural activities in New Zealand’s capital city. It is a spin-off to the 2014 film What We Do In The Shadows and the first television series in the franchise. Wellington Paranormal consists of four seasons that showcase the struggle of the cops due the activities in Wellington, such as demon possession, haunted houses, and blood bank robberies.

Created by Jemaine Clement and Paul Yates, this spoof is a part of Comedy Central’s new block called ‘Happiness Buffet – New Comedies, Served Fresh’. Watch this show Wellington Paranormal Season 1-4 on Comedy Central from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. Every episode introduces a new monster, and with every new monster come several strange scenarios. And when we say strange, that’s just the tip of the iceberg!