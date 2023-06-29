Spooky encounters

Prime Video announced the premiere of its first Hindi horror series, Adhura, starting July 7. Featuring Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, and Poonam Chhabra, the series is directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla and written by Banerjee. It is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment.

Adhura follows the themes of guilt, remorse, and revenge. The story unfolds through two timelines, 2022 and 2007, as secrets and chilling events plague the students and staff of a prestigious boarding school. What starts as a nostalgic reunion turns sinister when Adhiraj Jaisingh (Ishwak Singh) encounters Vedant Malik (Shrenik Arora), a troubled 10-year-old student. As the past and present collide, a dark secret threatens to emerge, linking Adhiraj to Vedant.

Gauravv and Ananya, directors at Emmay Entertainment, say, “As fans of this genre, we were eager to tell this classic tale of a ghost in boarding school. Haven’t we all shared ghost stories in dim-lit rooms with our friends? Adhura, to us, is one such story waiting to be shared with our audiences. We invite viewers to step inside the haunting corridors of a boarding school in the hills, where the past relentlessly haunts the present and secrets lurk in every shadow. All the actors, including Ishwak, Rasika, Shrenik, and Poojan, have done a fabulous job at portraying the characters the way they’ve been written, and we can’t wait for the audiences to see them.”