Bollywoood actor Vidyut Jammwal donates for the future of Kalaripayattu

Action superstar Vidyut Jammwal has donated Rs 5 lakh to Ekaveera Kalaripayattu Academy to support and promote students. The academy endeavours to mentor kids learning the ancient discipline of Kalaripayattu. A young student from the academy named Neelakandan took to Twitter to express his gratitude, “Extremely grateful and honoured! Met @VidyutJammwal in Mumbai and he has supported Ekaveera Kalaripayattu academy with a huge contribution of five lakh rupees. This will go a long way in helping us achieve our dream of promoting Kalaripayattu across India.”

Vidyut says, “The traditional healthcare methods of India need to be reactivated. Kalaripayattu is the best available ancient health culture alive today. The need of the hour is to bring this art to the world. Starting from Kerala, funding and supporting the gurus of Kalaripayattu and Kalaris (schools) financially is only the first step. I have bigger plans for Kalaripayattu and its traditional as well as modern practitioners in the times to come.” — TMS