Ranveer Singh to feature in NBA all-star celebrity game

Ranveer Singh is flying to Cleveland to be a part of the star-studded NBA All-Star Celebrity Game that features some of the top global musicians and basketball players. Ranveer will be seen along with comedian Tiffany Haddish, rappers and recording artistes like Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and Quavo. The game will also feature renowned athletes, including Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby and Cleveland Cavaliers’ legends Booby Gibson and Anderson Varejao.

The game will be played on Friday, February 18, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland and will be aired live on Voot Select, Vh1 and MTV. Ranveer confirmed this development on social media during a Q & A session with fans. He informed, “I’m flying to Cleveland to play the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game later this month. Better get some practice, warna naak kat jayegi! I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture.” — TMS

