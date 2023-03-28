Actor-host SahilKhattar, seen in the film 83, believes passion drives life

Sahil Khattar is a man of many talents. Youtuber, radio jockey, television host, and actor. He is known for his work in movies like 200 Halla Ho, and 83. “The journey so far has been exciting, but there is definitely more to come. There is a long way ahead and I look forward to it,” he said.

He is also a sports enthusiast and has hosted events like the 2018 FIFA World Cup football in Russia. But a lesser known fact is that he has won accolades for his country in the Asian Games in roller hockey when he was merely 17. “I went to play roller hockey as soon as I landed in Chandigarh. I miss being away from the game.”

Sahil feels passion is what drives him: “If you are passionate about something, everything seems easy. People keep waiting for success, but forget that having a plan of action is important. Set goals and have a road map to achieve them.”

Sahil credits his trainer, Shubham Tayade, for his body transformation. “I started working out for my role in an upcoming series. As I have progressed in life, have seen a change in how people look at me. I went bald at a young age, so unlike many, I cannot make a fancy hairstyle to impress the masses, so I decided to go for a physical change. It has been a fun journey so far. My ultimate goal is to be known as India’s Jason Statham.” About his future plans, he says, “Acting gives me a different kick. My focus is totally on acting now.”

— Yathesht Pratiraj