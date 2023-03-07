Play Holi, but try and use non-synthetic or herbal colours to avoid skin as well as respiratory disorders

Dr Vikas Sharma

Every year after Holi, the OPDs of hospitals tend to swell up with people complaining of skin and respiratory disorders. Allergies, infections, dermatitis, skin eczemas and respiratory diseases are the major problems people are afflicted with.

With the changing season, viral and fungal skin infections are already on the rise. Therefore, chances of falling prey to infection after celebrating the festival of colours increase.

Celebrating Holi involves direct skin contact and people tend to smear colours on one another’s face. In addition, high suspended particulates concentrations occur and can cause respiratory issues. Children, elderly and pregnant women are more susceptible.

Those who already have atopic dermatitis, bronchial asthma and skin eczemas should completely avoid playing Holi with synthetic colors. Research on synthetic colours has found that these contain considerable amount of particles with an aerodynamic diameter smaller than 10 micrometres and they show a close association with human leukocytes, a pro-inflammatory potential. These colours can have cytotoxic effects in higher concentration and induce an oxidative burst in human granulocytes and monocytes, thus making people extremely susceptible to viral infections.

The chemicals used in Holi colours consist of synthetic dyes and in many cases mica dust, which can cause major skin allergies.

Play safe

Wearing a good sun block with an SPF (sun protection factor) of 30 or a good barrier cream is advisable. And wash off colours immediately. Else use non-synthetic or herbal colours.

Synthetic colours contain toxic and poisonous chemicals. Often, they also contain heavy metals, acids, alkalis, powdered glass, asbestos, chalk paste etc. The black paste has lead oxide, green has copper sulphate and red has mercury sulphate. The shimmering given to these colours is by mica and powdered glass, which are meant for industrial use.

Already lots of people are having post-Covid Telogen Effluvilum (hair loss disorder) and synthetic colours also can cause loss of hair, thinning and lustre-less hair texture. One should be extra careful about children and the elderly as they have sensitive skins.

(Dr Sharma is a Chandigarh-based skin specialist)