Ronit Roy to host crime drama India’s Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan

While we may come to know about many crimes on news and social media, many stories remain untold. Colors brings forth these stories with India’s Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyaan. Hosted by Indian television’s icon Ronit Roy, 65 episodes will be aired.
Says Ronit, “I feel honoured to have got a chance to host a show with such a powerful concept. Narrating these stories gives me a wonderful opportunity to create a deeper connection with them. Kudos to the channel for taking the initiative of spreading awareness amongst our viewers.”
