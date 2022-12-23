Donal Bisht distribute meals to 500 disadvantaged families across slums

Donal Bisht joined the unique hunger-alleviation campaign, Feeding From Far.
The Bigg Boss contestant played Santa alongside the Feeding From Far army and handed over ration kits to over 500 families in the Matunga Labour Camp area and adjoining parts of Dharavi.
The packages consisted cooking essentials such as rice, dal, wheat, salt, cooking oil, sugar, chilly powder and turmeric powder, sufficient enough to feed a family of five for a week.
The longest running Covid-19 initiative, Feeding From Far, took birth in 2020 and is fronted by Paritosh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries
Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern
WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector
The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...
At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'
Threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans