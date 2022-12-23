Donal Bisht distribute meals to 500 disadvantaged families across slums

Donal Bisht joined the unique hunger-alleviation campaign, Feeding From Far.

The Bigg Boss contestant played Santa alongside the Feeding From Far army and handed over ration kits to over 500 families in the Matunga Labour Camp area and adjoining parts of Dharavi.

The packages consisted cooking essentials such as rice, dal, wheat, salt, cooking oil, sugar, chilly powder and turmeric powder, sufficient enough to feed a family of five for a week.

The longest running Covid-19 initiative, Feeding From Far, took birth in 2020 and is fronted by Paritosh.