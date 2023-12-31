Spring in step: On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, judges praise Shiv Thakare

Reality star and Amravati’s rockstar, Shiv Thakare will showcase his versatility as a dancer with his performance on Pehle Bhi Main in Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Paired with choreographer Anuradha Iyengar this week, Shiv will deliver a spectacular performance that will leave the judges surprised.

Impressed by the performance, judge Farah Khan said, “Today, Shiv danced with his deepest emotion and Anuradha I would give you some credit for that. The way you did lifts, the floor work, the way you acted, I would say, for me, this was your best performance. Because I always feel Shiv takes things casually, but there’s something else inside him now.”

Equally impressed, judge Malaika Arora said, “I am very happy. I like contemporary dance a lot and Anuradha is very skilled at performances like this, where she brings a storyline, whether it’s contemporary or lyrical, which is very nice. Storytelling is something she enjoys and Shiv, you did contemporary so well. You were really very good. I think there was something in the song where the feeling escalated in your performance. You looked fabulous. When you were performing, I saw a very different kind of Shiv, and I liked that.”

In a heartwarming moment, hosts Rithvik and Gauahar will surprise everyone with the exciting news that Shiv had bought his own house in the city of dreams — Mumbai.