'The Terminal List' gets a prequel

Prime Video has confirmed a second season of the hit thriller The Terminal List from MRC Television. Additionally, Prime Video announced that it has ordered a new untitled prequel series, to be co-created by Carr, focusing on fan-favorite Ben Edwards, portrayed by Taylor Kitsch. Kitsch will star in the new untitled prequel series and serve as executive producer, alongside Chris Pratt. The prequel series is an elevated spy thriller that takes viewers on Edwards’ journey from being a Navy Seal to a CIA paramilitary operator.

Chris Pratt says, “I’m excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece. This season will be even more intense and action-packed than the first.”