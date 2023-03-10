ZEE5 announced its upcoming original film, Mrs. Undercover, on Women’s Day. Playing the lead is Radhika Apte, as Mrs. Undercover. This is another women-oriented story by ZEE5 after the success of Chhatriwali and Lost. Produced by B4U Motion Pictures in association with Jaadugar Films and Knight Sky Movies, it is written and directed by Anushree Mehtaz. The direct-to-digital film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee in pivotal roles.
Radhika Apte is not only headlining the film, but will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as a housewife and an undercover agent fighting off many bad men and patriarchal notions.
Writer and debutant director Anushree Mehta said, “We make spy films and comedy films. Mrs. Undercover marks the beginning of spy comedies’ genre. With Mrs. Undercover, I want to celebrate the amazing quality of multitasking that women have.”
