‘Squid Game - The Challenge’ wins Best Reality Category at BAFTA TV Awards

BAFTA TV Awards have been announced, and Squid Game — The Challenge won in the Reality Category. The UK-produced Netflix show beat off competition from shows such as Banged Up and Married At First Sight. A competition version of Korean drama Squid Game, it pitted 456 contestants against each other in a big to win a massive cash prize.

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan hosted the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards, honouring the biggest stars of British television at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The show comes from The Traitors producer Studio Lambert and The Garden, a rare co-production between two major British unscripted producers from different production groups. The Traitors won last year, when the category was known as Reality and Constructed Factual.

This year, The Crown and Black Mirror got the most nominations. However, those nominations didn’t translate into awards as Happy Valley and Top Boy dominated the TV BAFTA.

In the acting categories, Jasmine Jobson won a BAFTA for supporting actress for Top Boy with the show picking up a second award for best drama series, edging out Happy Valley, The Gold and Slow Horses for the honour. Timothy Spall won leading actor for The Sixth Commandment, which also won limited drama award.

Strictly Come Dancing won for entertainment, while Squid Game — The Challenge” won an award for reality. Last year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which took place in the UK, won for live event coverage, with Hannah Waddingham — one of the hosts last year — accepting the award along with the production team.

Sarah Lancashire won the leading actress award for her act in Happy Valley. The show also beat out David Beckham teasing his wife Victoria over her ‘working class’ upbringing in his Netflix documentary Beckham to take home the award for most memorable moment. — ANI