Sreejita De bids adieu to BB 16 again

The fun-filled Weekend Ka Vaar on Colors’ Bigg Boss 16 brought the festivities of Lohri. Dabangg host Salman Khan invited contestants to burn negativity in the Lohri bonfire, after which Sreejita De was evicted.

This is the second time the Uttaran actress was evicted. She says, “Being a part of Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the most life-altering experiences of life. The experience of the first two and the last two weeks on the show has been so different that even others realised I was stronger on my second stint. I thank all those who made my tryst with the show memorable. I’ll be very happy if Priyanka wins.”

She was the first wild card entrant on the season. However, due to a lack of audience votes, she was evicted. Sreejita’s journey on the show had many high points. She found a friend in Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and a rival in Tina Datta.