Sreejita De to get married to boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape on July 1

ANI

Bigg Boss 16 fame Sreejita De is all set to tie the knot with Michael Blohm-Pape. Their wedding will take place in Germany on July 1. Their wedding invite is out now and it reads, “You are invited to the wedding of Sreejita and Michael” Sreejita said that she is disappointed as many of her friends won’t be able to attend the marriage.

She said, “I am so excited about my wedding but at the same time one thing is bothering me, my very close friends Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik will not be able to attend my wedding. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is busy traveling so she won’t be able to make it.

The Uttaran actor is going to get married in the Church on July 1.