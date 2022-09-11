Srishty Rode is back

One of the most-loved and celebrated comedy shows on Indian television, Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show is back with a bang!

Making a comeback to the small screen after a gap of four years, the gorgeous Srishty Rode will be seen playing the character of Ghazal, who is the eye candy of the whole society, including Kapil and her mentor Ustaad ji. Expressing her excitement, Srishty says, “While I have worked on a comedy show before, I always wanted to try stand-up comedy once and what better than The Kapil Sharma Show. I immediately grabbed this exciting opportunity, as I got the chance to explore the other side of me.”

She adds, “I believe to make somebody laugh is not an easy task and I am really looking forward to this journey. Everyone here is so talented and there is so much to learn from each one of them. I was nervous initially but once I met everyone and started shooting, I was made to feel very comfortable. I thoroughly enjoyed the rehearsals and the episode that we shot. It’s been great so far and I’m sure it will be getting better and better. My character Ghazal has an exciting personality. I like playing the bubbly and fun girl because I’m like that in real life too. After a very long time, I’m doing something that I love.”