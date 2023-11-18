Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja set to rock

Zee TV’s upcoming show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye showcases the journey of two starkly contrasting characters, Amruta, portrayed by the talented actress Sriti Jha, and Virat, brought to life by the charismatic Arjit Taneja. While Amruta is a bright-eyed, romantic Marathi girl, Virat is a dashing Punjabi munda who harbours a deep scepticism regarding the institution of marriage, believing that all women are gold-diggers!

The recently released teasers of the show have been doing the rounds, stoking viewers’ interest and anticipation for the upcoming premiere.

Not only have the teasers generated excitement among fans and viewers, but it has also created immense buzz on social media. Many actors and celebrities have expressed their support and enthusiasm for Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja’s upcoming show. Mrunal Thakur wrote, “My two absolute favourites in one show! Congratulations Sriti and Arjit, looking fab.”

Ridhi Dogra said, “Congratulations guys! I can only imagine the fun you’ll both have. Amazing! Bahut bahut pyaar to you both.”