Sriti Jha, who is back with Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, talks about playing Amruta

What kind of preparation have you done to get into the skin of the character?

Amruta is a simple yet ambitious woman, just like me. So, the brief given to me was ‘be yourself’ and that’s what I am doing. The only part that I needed to work on was my dialogues because I use Marathi words in a typical Maharashtrian accent in the show. Thanks to Hemangi Kavi, who plays the mother in the show, I get help with my diction, whenever and wherever required.

What should viewers takeaway from the show?

Television over the years has mirrored society. It’s a classic cycle of art imitating life and life in turn, imitating art. And here, in this context, the idea is to depict a modern-day take on relationships, marriage and love. The youth today are divided in their approach towards marriage. While on the one side, some believe in the sanctity of marriage, some have lost faith in the institution. Our story explores what happens when two people from diverse cultural backgrounds and opposite points of view on the subject of marriage cross paths and the equation that unfolds between the two presents a realistic take on modern love.

What is your favourite part about playing your character?

Playing the character of a simple Maharashtrian girl is a delightful experience. The character’s simplicity is relatable and the authenticity of her personality is helping me to bring the character to life on screen. I particularly enjoy wearing bugadi earrings as part of my character’s appearance. These traditional Maharashtrian earrings not only add a touch of cultural essence but also carry a certain charm that resonates with Amruta.

Kumkum Bhagya is a successful show, and you are making a comeback on the channel after two years. What do you have to say about this homecoming?

Shabir and I enjoyed working in Kumkum Bhagya. It is a successful show and my friends are still part of that show. I am glad that once again I am a part of Zee Kutumb. I have made some friends for life and the homecoming feels amazing. I am returning to the channel after almost two years, but it feels like I never left it.

You are working with Arjit Taneja after seven years. What would you like to say about your shooting experience with him so far?

In Kumkum Bhagya we were not paired opposite each other, but we became good friends. Arjit playing opposite me came as a surprise. When I got to know that Virat would be played by Arjit, I was ecstatic because with him I can be myself. In between shoots, we either chill out or prepare for the scenes together. Our off-screen bond is helping us to present our chemistry on screen better. I am enjoying his company and it is amazing working with him.

Your character Amruta firmly believes in the power of love, family and dreams. How similar or different is the character from you?

In multiple aspects, I am similar to Amruta, but when it comes to some things we are very different. Like my character, I believe in the power of love and relationships, and marriage happens when it is meant to happen, there is no right time and age for it, and above all, compatibility is important. I like the fact that Amruta always speaks her mind. I want to imbibe that quality of hers. However, while Amruta has an ideal concept for marriage, I think, life partners are supposed to bring calm and peace into each other’s lives. It should be comfortable and effortless to be around them.

