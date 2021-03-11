SRK, Katrina Kaif and other B-town celebs test positive for Covid

After Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan, now Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur have also tested positive for Covid-19. Just two days after he announced his next movie, titled Jawan, SRK is now down with Covid.
Aditya Roy Kapur, who was busy promoting his film Om: The Battle Within, has also tested positive for coronavirus. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was supposed to start shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas last week with Vijay Sethupathi. However, she tested positive and the shoot had to be rescheduled.
Meanwhile, reports of around 50 guests from Karan Johar’s birthday party testing Covid positive have been doing rounds on internet. Rubbishing these reports, a source says, “All guests at Karan’s party had followed Covid protocols. These reports are bizarre. The party was held almost 10 days back and it is only now that these celebrities have tested positive. Kartik Aaryan has also tested positive for Covid and he was not present at Karan’s party.”
