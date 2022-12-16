Pathaan song lands in controversy

Pathaan song Besharam Rang has been trending for some wrong reasons. There have been protests demanding a ban on the film's release as the video of the song shows Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the Kolkata International Film Festival on December 15, reacted to the issue.

The actor said, "Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere, negativity increases social media consumption. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive & destructive. No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive."

Earlier, a group named Veer Shivaji planned protests on the streets, at a road intersection, in Indore where they burnt effigies of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan. As per reports, the protestors claimed that the song Besharam Rang has offended the sentiments of the Hindu community. And therefore, they have been demanding a ban. —TMS