SRK spotted at Mumbai airport

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai in the wee hours on Wednesday. He was spotted at Mumbai International Airport as he returned from a long trip. Often seen in a mask and hoodie, Khan’s latest airport look has...
ANI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:45 AM Apr 03, 2025 IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai in the wee hours on Wednesday. He was spotted at Mumbai International Airport as he returned from a long trip.

Often seen in a mask and hoodie, Khan’s latest airport look has surprised his fans. In the visuals, the Jawan actor looked handsome in a black shirt and loose blue jeans. Shah Rukh complimented his outfit with black sunglasses. The actor greeted his fans before he hopped into his car. He was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

Shah Rukh recently hosted an IPL 2025 opening ceremony, which signified a beautiful crossover between cricket and Bollywood. The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the moment when SRK called former RCB captain Virat Kohli ‘GOAT’ and shook a leg with him on his blockbuster song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The entire Eden Gardens erupted into loud ‘Kohli Kohli’ chants. Like the audience, SRK could not resist himself and chanted ‘Kohli Kohli’.

