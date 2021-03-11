SRK to build a world-class cricket stadium in Los Angeles

Shah Rukh Khan’s cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders is not just a part of the IPL but the actor has got multiple franchises under the same brand that compete in different cricketing leagues globally. Now, the superstar is reportedly all set to make T20 bigger and better. King Khan’s Knight Riders Group is all set to build a world-class cricket venue in Los Angeles. Major League Cricket (MLC) in partnership with the Knight Riders Group and the City of Irvine announced the approval of an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) to move forward with lease negotiations and design approvals.

Reportedly, the stadium will be built on a 15-acre parcel at Great Park. SRK said in a statement, “Our investment in MLC in America is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and is well aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket. Plan to build a world class cricket stadium in the greater Los Angeles area is exciting for us and MLC. This will no doubt have a transformational impact on one of the world’s most iconic metropolitan areas.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.