SRK to Fardeen Khan—actors who are returning to silver screen in 2023

This year Bollywood will witness the silver screen comeback of several stars like Shah Rukh Khan to Fardeen Khan. Let’s look at the actors whose comebacks you should not miss in 2023.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Zero in 2018, is all set to return to silver screen after four year with Pathaan. The film will be out in theatres on January 25. He also has two other big releases — Jawan and Dunki.
Fardeen Khan
After almost 11 years, actor Fardeen Khan will put a full stop to his hiatus from the silver screen with Visfot, which is the Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film Rock Paper Scissors (2012). It is being directed by Kookie Gulati and also stars Riteish Deshmukh.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma will make a powerful comeback to films after four years. Anushka, who was last seen in Zero, will be seen headling Netflix project Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic based on Jhulan Goswami.
Helen
Veteran actor Helen is making her comeback with Abinay Deo’s Brown. The series is based on Abheek Barua’s book called City of Death.
