SS Rajamouli bags best director award at New York Film Critics Circle for RRR

PTI

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has bagged the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle as his film RRR continues to make waves in the Western markets. The winners were announced by the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) on Friday night on its social media platforms. The official Twitter handle of RRR also shared the news of Rajamouli’s win at the movie gala. “@SSRajamouli wins the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the Best Director! @NYFCC Words can’t do justice to describe how happy and proud we are... Our heartfelt thanks to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie” read the tweet.

A pre-Independence fictional story, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively.

Jr NTR congratulated Rajamouli on Twitter and said the filmmaker’s win at the NYFCC marks the beginning of his “journey to worldwide glory”. “It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along,” he added.

The New York Film Critics Circle also unveiled winners for other categories with Todd Field’s Tar taking home the Best Picture trophy and lead star Cate Blanchett winning the Best Actress award.

The Best Actor award went to Colin Farrell for his performances in Kogonada’s After Yang and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin.