Home / Lifestyle / SS Rajamouli elated at RRR’s mention in Oscar’s new Stunt Design category announcement poster

ANI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:50 AM Apr 12, 2025 IST
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli was elated after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts Services (AMPAS) gave a special shoutout to his blockbuster film RRR while introducing a new category of Stunt Design for the 100th Oscars ceremony. In a landmark announcement, the Academy introduced a new category for stunt design on Thursday. It will be for the films released in 2027, while the Oscars, for the first time under this category, will be announced in 2028 at its 100th edition. Along with the Hollywood stunt community, filmmaker Rajamouli is also on cloud nine after his movie RRR got a special shoutout by the Academy, along with Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible, as they introduced the Best Stunt Design category for the Oscars. Taking to his X handle, the RRR director expressed gratitude to director David Leitch, Chris O’Hara and the stunt community for their efforts in making this historic recognition possible.

