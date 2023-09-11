St Louis concert of legendary rock band Guns 'n' Roses postponed

The St Louis concert of legendary hard rock band Guns ‘n’ Roses has been postponed. “Gunners, the concert scheduled for St. Louis on September 9 has been postponed due to illness,” a post read on the band’s social media account. “Hang on to your tickets, fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund. Thank you for the support,” the note added.
It is unclear who has gotten sick and no further details have been released.
Slash, the group’s lead guitarist, also reposted the same announcement on his Instagram account on Friday. The heavy metal band kicked off the Guns ‘n’ Roses World Tour 2023 in June in Tel Aviv, Israel. They held 20 shows in Europe, including performances in Spain, Denmark, Germany and the UK.
