Stage is set: Ayushmann Khurrana roped in to host Zee Cine Awards

Ayushmann Khurrana is a live-wire host on stage, and returns to mesmerise audiences with his impeccable comic timing and brilliant hosting skills at the Zee Cine Awards this year. The show will be aired on Zee TV.

A source shared, “Ayushmann will be hosting the awards ceremony and also perform at this event, which will make the night even more special. He has established himself as a great host over the years.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann’s much-awaited next is the comedy Dream Girl 2, a sequel of his blockbuster 2019 comedy film.