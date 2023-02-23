Stage is set: Ayushmann Khurrana roped in to host Zee Cine Awards

Ayushmann Khurrana is a live-wire host on stage, and returns to mesmerise audiences with his impeccable comic timing and brilliant hosting skills at the Zee Cine Awards this year. The show will be aired on Zee TV.
A source shared, “Ayushmann will be hosting the awards ceremony and also perform at this event, which will make the night even more special. He has established himself as a great host over the years.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann’s much-awaited next is the comedy Dream Girl 2, a sequel of his blockbuster 2019 comedy film.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...