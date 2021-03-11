Stand-up special Vansh Ka Naash to feature comedian Sumit Sourav

A stand-up special, titled Vansh Ka Naash, will premiere on May 3 on Amazon Prime Video. The special will feature popular stand-up comic Sumit Sourav.

The show sees Sumit offer his quirky take on subjects like parenting, purposes of life and more.

Directed by Karan Asnani, Vansh Ka Naash is here to tickle everyone’s funny bones with crisp punchlines and rib-tickling humour. Sumit said, “Vansh Ka Naash is extremely special for me as this is my first stand-up special. Touring with this show has been incredible and extremely gratifying. The show premiering on Amazon Prime Video is an incredible honour and I am grateful for having been given this chance”.