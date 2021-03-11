Star kids on the block

As Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Babil Khan get their break in Netflix originals, the question arises whether star kids are privileged to have a soft launch before the final plunge into Bollywood?

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and Nanak

Sheetal

As Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix original film, The Archies, has three star kids making a debut, we find out others who are eyeing a successful beginning of their acting careers. Also, we talk to actors and star kids to hear all sides of the infamous nepotism debate!

Big news

Director Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming teen-period-musical drama, The Archies, is the launch pad for not just three star kids— Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor—but also three newcomers —Vedang Raina, Aditi Dot and Yuvraj Menda.

Shanaya Kapoor

The star kids need no introduction; their surname tells it all. As for the rest, Aditi Dot and Vedang Raina are singers. Aditi is the daughter of late rock musician Amit Saigal. Yuvraj is a fashion influencer and a dancer.

All praise for Zoya, actor Arya Babbar says, “No one can stop someone from becoming who they want to be. If not her, someone else would launch them.”

As did Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, or should we say Bijli Bijli-fame Palak Tiwari! She made her debut this year with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma will be launched opposite Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol in Rajshri’s next film.

Palak Tiwari

Test run

Qala, a supernatural drama, will mark the entry of late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan into Bollywood. Qala is being produced by Anushka Sharma and is a Netflix original.

But aren’t these big digital debuts acting as soft launches for the star kids? Maybe! Call it a test run to decide their calibre, skills and, subsequently, their fate.

Only Karan Johar’s film Bedhadak, the launch pad for Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, promises a theatrical release.

Suhana Khan

Casting theory

So, is the first impression the last? “In acting, one gets many chances. It’s the same for star kids and outsiders. Only sometimes, a producer or filmmaker can show more belief in an actor with a filmy background, as he or she is under pressure to prove a point. That is not the case with outsiders,” says Abhishek Banerjee, actor.

Co-founder of Casting Bay, Abhishek’s team was behind Babil’s selection for Qala. He adds, “There are so many things in casting than just the audition. However, there are films where the star cast is decided beforehand!”

Competitive era

Aarya Babbar talks about the pressure of stardom. “Everybody’s struggle is different and no amount of comparison can make someone bigger than the other. Being in the glamour field, you have to make peace with it. With the growth of digital medium, there is a lot more competition. One can plan it all, but the final decision is that of the audience,” he says.

Khushi Kapoor

First steps

Actor Upasana Singh says, “My son, Nanak, used to accompany me to the sets often. He decided to be an actor even before he turned 10! He was always interested in singing, dancing and other cultural activities, and won many awards. I found the script of Bai Ji Kuttange very interesting. The film has many firsts—from Nanak’s debut to being our first production to being the first action comedy. It’s Rohit Shetty style of filmmaking. It will also mark the debut of Miss Universe, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. Well, on August 19, it will be audiences’ verdict.

