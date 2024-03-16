Star power: Shah Rukh Khan turns narrator for rapper Badshah’s album EK Tha Raja

ANI

Rapper Badshah is all set to come up with his studio album Ek Tha Raja and, interestingly, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s magic has been added to it. SRK has lent his voice to the announcement video of Badshah’s album.

Badshah

The video reveals a formidable line-up of collaborations across 16 songs. It also celebrates Badshah’s 12 years in the music industry and how he has pushed artistic boundaries over the years.

In the coming months, Badshah will be seen enthralling music lovers with his ‘The Paagal Tour 2024’, which will take place in Canada and USA.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shah Rukh Khan