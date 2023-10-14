Stars’ day out: Hugh Jackman seen with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively on first birthday without wife

IANS

The Prestige star Hugh Jackman was seen in good company as he was spotted with celebrity friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively during his first birthday without his wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The actor was seen celebrating his 55th birthday with his good friends by his side as he continues to navigate life without his wife of 27 years.

Blake Lively

Reportedly, they were spotted chatting and strolling across a busy crosswalk during the daytime outing. All three looked casual and comfy as they sported warm clothing for the autumn afternoon. The birthday boy was seen wearing a matching all-black sweatsuit.

Ryan Reynolds

The Greatest Showman star accessorised his athletic look with black trainers, a navy blue Wrexham baseball cap, and silver reflective aviator sunglasses.

Hugh and Ryan are great friends and have seemingly grown even closer since the announcement of Hugh’s split from Deborra-Lee. The acting duo are currently in the middle of filming Deadpool 3 together with their famous superhero characters Deadpool and Wolverine coming together to defeat a common enemy. The upcoming flick will be the first time fans have seen Wolverine after Hugh previously bid farewell to the character five years ago after his death in the 2017 movie Logan. Hugh’s recent outing comes as he and his wife shared a joint statement announcing, “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”