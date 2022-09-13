Stars grace the red carpet at Zee Rishtey Awards

This year, Zee TV’s annual awards show, Zee Rishtey Awards, celebrated the deeply cherished relationships of the viewers with their favourite characters like never before. Zee TV celebrated its journey of entertaining Indian audiences for 30 glorious years. The awards show, which took place on Sunday night, will air on the channel on October 9 at 6.30 pm.
Popular actors, including Shabir Ahluwalia, Shweta Tiwari, Rupali Ganguly Drashti Dhami, Remo D'souza, Aishwarya Khare, Neeti Mohan, Kamya Punjabi, Ankita Lokhande Shefali Sharma, Rajniesh Duggal, Manav Gohil, among others, attended the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukul Rohatgi to return as Attorney-General
He is scheduled to begin his second stint as the top law off...