Stars shine at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party

Ektaa Kapoor hosted a Diwali party at her home on Saturday. Several celebrities from film as well as TV industry joined Ektaa for the celebrations. Kangana Ranaut, who made her OTT debut with Ektaa’s reality show Lock Upp, was one of the first guests to arrive for the bash. She was seen interacting with her Manikarnika co-star Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain at the venue. Meanwhile, Karan Johar, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia and Shilpa Shetty were also a part of the celebrations.

TV actors such as Hina Khan, Ronit Roy, Karishma Tanna, Karan Wahi, Surbhi Jyoti, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora were seen at the party too. Television’s loved couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also walked hand-in-hand at the bash.

