Hollywood and Bollywood exude style at Dior Mumbai show

The international luxury giant Christian Dior’s India-inspired pre-fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, was not only graced by Bollywood celebs but International stars too graced the event in style.

Actor Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in a pastel pink dress that she paired with a matching blazer. For accessories, she donned a statement gold traditional choker and earrings. To complete her look, she gave a fusion touch by wearing jutti styled heels and a potli clutch with embellishments.

Athiya Shetty posed with Diana Penty in style. Athiya wore a stylish one-shoulder white gown and Diana opted for a beautiful purple dress.

Karisma Kapoor attended the event in a formal black look with black heels and a high bun.

Shibani Dandekar walked the red carpet in the black mini dress that she paired with a silver jacket.

The power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also attended the show. Anushka can be seen in a beautiful yellow dress and a matching Lady Diana mini bag. She kept her tresses open for the look. Virat, on the other hand, looked handsome in a khaki-toned suit and white shirt. He completed his stylish look with comfy white sneakers.

Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams dressed in a red crinkled dress with puffer sleeves. She opted for a pair of black strappy heels and a matching black bag.

Bridgerton 2 fame Simone Ashley looked stunning in a white sleeveless gown at the fashion show. She kept her hair tied in a sleek ponytail.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India, the French fashion brand celebrates the richness of Indian textiles and the show itself marks the first official calendar display by a prominent European luxury brand in India.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s current artistic director of women’s collections has collaborated with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School Of Craft to put together the luxury brand’s ready-to-wear collection.

Thai stars Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo), Frieda Pinto, Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan, Khushi Kapoor, Evergreen Rekha, Arjun Kapoor and many others attended the show.

It’s a proud moment for Arjun Rampal as his younger daughter Myra Rampal walked the ramp for the prestigious Christian Dior’s India-inspired pre-fall 2023 show in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared the news with his fans and followers. Sharing a picture of Myra from the stage, Arjun wrote in the caption, “Today my gorgeous little princess walked her first runway. That too for #christiandior The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star.”