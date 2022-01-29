Looop Lapeta special on Kapil's show today!

Today, it’s time to get into a loop of laughter as Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome cast of Looop Lapeta cast–Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Bhasin on the sets.

In conversation with host Kapil Sharma, the cast will be seen talking about their upcoming release and share some fun experiences from their professional and personal lives much to the delight of the viewers.

While Taapsee talks about the long process of promotions and how she manages to tackle it, Tahir on the other hand throws light on his experience meeting ace cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar for one of his roles.