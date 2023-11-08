Steady steps

PTI

Mrunal Thakur says South Indian films have given her an opportunity to explore romance and comedy, the two genres she believes are missing in cinema today. The actress’current release is the Hindi family comedy Aankh Micholi. She became a sought-after name in Telugu cinema after her debut with Sita Ramam. After the film, Thakur said things were more or less the same but now she gets to do films with meatier characters. “I now get a chance to play characters and films that I resonate with... be a part of films I have always wanted to be a part of. Children cinema, fantasy and romance are the genres I wanted to explore.”

Thakur, who also has two Telugu films Hi Nanna and Family Star in the pipeline, said she wanted to entertain the audiences at a time when action spectacles appeared to be the flavour of the year. “I genuinely wanted to be a part of movies which would touch people’s hearts. Hi Nanna, Family Star and Aankh Micholi are the films that would allow families to come together, enjoy the movie, and somewhere down the line feel like a part of it,” she added.

The 31-year-old actress said bagging a new project is the least of her worries today. “Today, I don’t have to prove to anybody that I can perform. Today, my biggest worry is what is going to be my next script. I don’t have to worry about whether I will get a film or not,” she said.

Her next release is Pippa, a war drama, will stream on Prime Video from November 10.