Stebin Ben released his first single Pyaar Mein

Artiste Stebin Ben has teamed up for his very first single, titled Pyaar Mein, with T-Series. Featuring Stebin and Malvika Raaj, the romantic song, produced by Bhushan Kumar, is a heartwarming narrative about a couple in love. The music has been composed by Bharat Goel and Rajesh Roshan, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Marking their first song together, the music video showcases the chemistry between Stebin Ben and Malvika Raaj. It has been directed by Navjit Buttar. Pyaar Mein is a sweet story of love from a small town, whose happy ending will sure put a smile on your face.

Stebin Ben said, “Pyaar Mein is a beautiful love song. This is also the first time Malvika Raaj and I have worked together, and it is such a pleasure. I hope audiences appreciate how the track is contemporary and made relevant for our current times.”

Malvika Raaj added, “It was a great experience sharing the screen with Stebin. Beauty in simplicity and in love’s small moments best describe this track, and I look forward to the reaction of audiences.”

Pyaar Mein has been released on T-Series’ YouTube channel.