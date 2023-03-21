Badshah features a dancer from Nepal in his latest music video Sanak

Badshah, India’s global hip-hop star, is back on the charts with Sanak. Sanak’s hook-step, which is currently trending on short-video platforms, was done by a dancer from Nepal, Paras. He has already been recognised for choreography in songs like Tum Tum and Naino Wale.
His reel on Sanak went viral and caught Badshah’s attention, which led to an invitation for the music video. Paras says: “I can’t believe my hook-step could bring me so far. Thank you Badshah for giving me the chance.”
