Step by step: Aastha Sharma rehearsed 16 hours to deliver a dance sequence in Neerja

IANS

Actress Aastha Sharma, who essays the role of Neerja in Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan, being a non-dancer, had to take on the challenge of dancing by rehearsing for 16 hours straight!

The storyline of the social drama focuses on Neerja trying to break free from Sonagachi and securing a life of dignity. For a recent episode, Aastha had to pull off a dance sequence.

“I needed to practice because it’s not easy to pass off as a great dancer on camera when you aren’t one! I switched off my phone and practiced the sequence for 16 hours straight! To my surprise, dancing felt like fun, and I thought I was frightened for no reason. I would like to thank the choreographer for being patient with me and making me feel at ease.