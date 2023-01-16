Gashmeer Mahajani steps into the action zone

Actor Gashmeer Mahajani is doing some amazing stunts with some killing dance moves for his upcoming TV show, Ishq Mein Ghayal. He plays the hot and intense Armaan in this fictional thriller show, which will air on Colors.
The character is that of a werewolf with supernatural powers. Recently, the actor shared his experiences working with legendary action director Tinu Verma.
Reportedly, on the sets Tinu used to call out Gashmeer as “young Amitabh Bachchan” after every stunt the latter performed.
Gashmeer says, “Shooting with Tinu ji was a bliss. For the first time I had worked with him and I think I don’t need to validate that he is one of the finest technicians and action directors that our country has today. I have grown up watching his films. So, I had a fantastic time working with him. He is 64 but the kind of energy that he brings on the sets would put 20-year-old man to shame. I just cherish all the memories from the set that I spent with Tinu sir.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...
AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt
Arvind Kejriwal says the L-G cannot take independent decisio...
Supreme Court asks Centre to spell out stand on marital rape by February 15
Hearing to be held on March 21
PU VC Raj Kumar resigns; DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders
The DUI will assume office on Monday
4 Indian passengers on Nepal plane had made video a minute before it crashed
Sonu Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh had gone to pay obeisance to...