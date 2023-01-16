Gashmeer Mahajani steps into the action zone

Actor Gashmeer Mahajani is doing some amazing stunts with some killing dance moves for his upcoming TV show, Ishq Mein Ghayal. He plays the hot and intense Armaan in this fictional thriller show, which will air on Colors.

The character is that of a werewolf with supernatural powers. Recently, the actor shared his experiences working with legendary action director Tinu Verma.

Reportedly, on the sets Tinu used to call out Gashmeer as “young Amitabh Bachchan” after every stunt the latter performed.

Gashmeer says, “Shooting with Tinu ji was a bliss. For the first time I had worked with him and I think I don’t need to validate that he is one of the finest technicians and action directors that our country has today. I have grown up watching his films. So, I had a fantastic time working with him. He is 64 but the kind of energy that he brings on the sets would put 20-year-old man to shame. I just cherish all the memories from the set that I spent with Tinu sir.”