Steve Harvey is sorry

Television host Steve Harvey recently faced backlash over his tweet about comedians who are not funny “at all”. The post, which was shared on his page last week, asked followers to name a comedian they don’t “find funny at all.” And now Harvey issued an apology, claiming an employee posted a tweet from the actor’s Twitter page.
“Somebody that works for me on my Twitter put a statement out that was totally negative,” he began in a minute-long video message posted to social media. “I gotta take responsibility for it cause they work for me.”
The Family Feud host, 66, added that he would never tweet anything like that because his whole brand is to be motivational.
