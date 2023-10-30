Still hopeful: Soniya Bansal evicted from BB 17, but wishes to come back as a wildcard

IANS

Actress Soniya Bansal has become the first contestant to be evicted from the house of Bigg Boss’ Season 17. But she wants to come back as a wildcard entry.

The suspense was off the charts on Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss, and the rollercoaster ride of reality checks got wild. The Dabangg host introduced a jaw-dropping twist after revealing the outcome of public votes — Sana and Soniya were the bottom two contestants.

The fate of these two hung in balance and it was left to the housemates to decide who would stay in the master’s mohalla. Owing to insufficient votes, it was the end of the road for Soniya.

Throughout her two-week-long journey, Soniya entertained the audience with her dance moves and glamorous presence. Soniya shared, “I will obviously want to come back as a wildcard. Many things are left behind, and I am really sad about that.”

All the housemates gushed about Soniya’s culinary skills and the mere thought of her leaving the show had them worried about who would take over the kitchen.