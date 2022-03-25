Stranger Things Season 4 on way

The much-awaited Stranger Things Season 4 has finally got a release date. The new season will be aired in two parts. While part one makes its debut on May 27, part two will be aired from July 1. As the Duffer brothers previously revealed, Season 4 will find our favourite characters scattered throughout four different, but equally creepy, locations around the world - from snowy Russia to the sunny California. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and the rest of the crew will have to work together to defeat an even more vicious supernatural force in this season.

Season 4 part one picks up six months after the events of Season 3.