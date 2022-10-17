'Stress is increasing'

The need to take care of mental health is more than ever now, says Aniruddh Dave. The actor says that it’s important to be aware of how one is feeling.

“I think that in the last few years, people must have understood that mental health is important. Because, whether it is personal life or professional life, the stress level is increasing. Everywhere there are targets. It is necessary for everyone to be mentally healthy.”

He adds, “Yoga and meditation is good. People take care of physical health, but not mental health. It's our responsibility to counsel those who are going through mental issues.”