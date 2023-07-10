Striking the right chords

After the success of his romantic single, Khwab, Iqlipse Nova is back with another track, Aarzoo, in association with Sony Music. Aarzoo is a laid-back pop song that delves into the complex feeling of falling in love with your best friend.
Iqlipse Nova says, “After receiving a positive response for my previous release, Khwab, I wanted to create something more relatable for the youth that would provide them with a sense of comfort, and Aarzoo conveys that emotion. The whirl of emotions felt while being in love with a close friend can be tricky to handle, but Aarzoo takes you through this journey. This song is my attempt to articulate a sense of feeling that a lot of us have felt sometime in life. This song is very close to my heart, and I hope it will strike a chord in the listeners’ hearts too.”
